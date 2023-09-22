Athletics look to avoid 9th straight loss Friday against Tigers

The Oakland Athletics will try to snap an eight-game losing streak Friday night when they continue a four-game series against the Detroit Tigers. Oakland dropped the opener 7-3 and suffered their 107th loss of the season. They are now just one away from tying the Oakland era record for losses in a season set back in 1979.

The A’s will send Ken Waldichuk to the mound to make Friday’s start. Waldichuk’s season got off to a disastrous start, but he has pitched better down the stretch. He began September with 12 straight scoreless innings across two starts. However, he struggled last time out where he followed an opener and allowed nine hits and six runs in just four innings against the Padres.

The Tigers will go with right-hander Sawyer Gipson-Long who will make the third start of his career. Gipson-Long made his major league debut on September 10 against the White Sox and struck out five while allowing two runs over five innings. He struck out 11 and allowed just one run over five innings in his last start agains the Angels.

Oakland managed just five hits in Thursday’s loss. Brent Rooker hit his team best 28th home run of the season and drove in two of their three runs. Zack Gelof singled to extend his hitting streak to seven-straight games. Gelof is 9-for-25 during the streak with a double and two home runs.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, September 22, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2