Brett Harris, Royber Salinas amongst A’s prospects headlining 2023 Arizona Fall League

With the 2023 MLB regular season winding down, seven Oakland Athletics prospects were named to next month’s Arizona Fall League. They are infielders Max Muncy and Brett Harris along with pitchers Royber Salinas, Jack Perkins, Stevie Emanuels, Yunior Tur and Jack Weisenburger.

Muncy and Harris, the A’s no. 8 and 11 overall prospects respectively, have been touted names throughout the organization for quite some time while Salinas (no. 25) and Perkins (no. 20), two righty arms, have been more recent bloomers.

Harris, the third-baseman and former seventh round pick out of Gonzaga, could easily be the next A’s prospect to crack the major league level after finishing the year in Triple-A Las Vegas. Perkins, Muncy and Salinas all ended their 2023 campaigns in Double-A Midland and project ETA’s around 2025.

Emanuels, Tur and Weisenburger, three more righty arms, have had setbacks and injuries throughout their road to the bigs but have shown glimpses of potential.

The A’s fall league team, the Mesa Solar Sox, will also field prospects from the Baltimore Orioles, Chicago Cubs, Houston Astros and New York Yankees. They kick off the fall league on October 2nd at 6:30 pm against the Surprise Saguaros in Surprise, AZ.