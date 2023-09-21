A’s fall flat against Tigers, extend losing streak to 8

Losing streaks apparently haven’t gone out of style in Oakland yet.

The Athletics are in the midst of another eight-game losing streak, something they’ve experienced multiple times this season but mostly in the first half. After they went 7-5 to start September, they’ve reverted back to their losing ways with an embarrassing 7-3 loss to a pretty weak Detroit Tigers team.

Though the A’s didn’t do much right this game, the lineup did close to nothing to give the team a chance to win, putting up goose egg after goose egg on the board. Kevin Smith eventually lucked into a run in the bottom of the 9th when he doubled, got to third on a groundout, and then dashed home on a wild pitch. Brent Rooker followed that up with a two-run homer behind Zack Gelof, but it was too little, too late. Throughout this streak, the offense has been consistently absent, scoring a measly 14 runs over those eight games.

Luis Medina, the game’s starting pitcher, didn’t help much either. Though he had a great middle three innings — he struck out four and allowed just one baserunner — his first and last innings clouded his outing. Overall, he gave up five runs (four earned) and four extra base hits. The A’s will need him to rediscover his midseason form if he wants to secure a 2024 rotation spot.

Even the golden child Mason Miller in his short appearance couldn’t give the A’s much of a breather. He was doing Mason Miller things his first two innings, striking out a pair and allowing a single walk. When he came back out for the top of the 8th, he gave up three straight singles and a run to the middle of the Tigers’ lineup. Protective of Miller as always, Mark Kotsay replace him with Easton Lucas who finished out inning without any more damage. Trevor May also got a clean inning of work amidst a drought of save situations.

The A’s will get a redo against the Tigers tomorrow with Ken Waldichuk hoping to right the ship, both his and the team’s.