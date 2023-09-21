Luis Medina, A’s look to snap losing streak against Tigers

The Oakland Athletics will begin their final home series of the season Thursday when they take on the Detroit Tigers. The A’s have lost seven-straight games and are just two losses away from tying the Oakland era record for losses with 108 in a season held by the 1979 club. The 1915 and 1916 Philadelphia Athletics lost 109 and 117 games.

Luis Medina will get the start for the A’s in Thursday’s game. He returned from a stint on the injured list with a blister on September 4 and has made three starts, but has failed to get past the fifth inning in each of them. As has been the case for most of the season, Medina has shown flashes of how good he can be. He struck out seven and allowed just one earned run over 3 2/3 innings in his last start against the Padres, but walked four and exited after throwing 96 pitches. Medina hasn’t logged five innings in a start since July 30.

Left-hander Tarik Skubal will get the start Thursday for Detroit. Skubal didn’t make his season debut until July 4, but has pitched extremely well for a Tigers club that is hoping to make a move in the 2024 season. Skubal has a 3.25 ERA and a 2.28 FIP to go along with a 30.7% strikeout rate in 69 1/3 innings. He allowed three hits, one run and struck out nine over seven innings in his last start against the Angels.

Zack Gelof added two more hits in Wednesday’s loss, including his 13th home run of the season. Brent Rooker also hit his team-leading 27th homer in the loss. Seth Brown also finished with two hits Wednesday and is hitting .298/.377/.468 with a 135 wRC+ through 17 games in September.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Thursday, September 21, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010