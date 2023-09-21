A’s vs. Tigers game thread

Though familiar to the team in the first half, it’s been a while since the Oakland A’s have been on a seven-game losing skid. Unfortunately, that’s where they find themselves today going into a new four-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers. On the bright side, their opponent this time won’t be a playoff contender, so the A’s should have a much better chance to break the streak and possibly even win the series.

For the starting pitcher matchup, rookie righty Luis Medina will be toeing the rubber for the A’s against the Tigers’ Tarik Skubal, a potential front-of-the-rotation southpaw who’s had trouble staying healthy in his young career.

With a lefty on the mound, the A’s will be going mostly righty today in the lineup:

Do you remember, the 21st night of September? pic.twitter.com/Qq1cQoYx7z — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 21, 2023

Meanwhile, the Tigers will be rolling out the following nine against Medina: