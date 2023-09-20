Mariners vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland A’s look to avoid a series sweep to the Mariners and snap a six game skid today at the Dive Bar. Recently called up RHP Joey Estes will take the mound with Tyler Soderstrom behind the plate. Tony Kemp will bat leadoff and start in left field. Zach Gelof starts at second base and bats second. The middle of the lineup will be Ryan Noda starting at first base and batting third, while Seth Brown starts in right field and will hit cleanup. Brent Rooker is the DH and hitting fifth. Catcher Tyler Soderstrom will bat seventh.

Seattle Mariners RHP George Kirby gets the start against the A’s with battery mate Cal Raleigh batting third in the lineup. Starting shortstop JP Crawford bats leadoff and Julio Rodriguez is in the two spot and starting in centerfield. Teoscar Hernandez is the DH and will bat cleanup.

11 to go... buckle up pic.twitter.com/EDbfEUyu05 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 20, 2023

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSC

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2