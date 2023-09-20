Athletics look to snap skid behind rookie Joey Estes

The Oakland Athletics will try to put an end to a six-game losing streak and avoid a sweep Wednesday afternoon when they finish off their season series with the Seattle Mariners. The A’s are 0-5 on their current season-ending 10-game homestand at the Coliseum. Rookie right-hander Joey Estes will make his major league debut for Oakland Wednesday while Seattle will go with young righty George Kirby.

Estes is the second A’s pitching prospect to debut over the last week. Joe Boyle made his debut Sunday as an opener and tossed three scoreless innings against the Astros. Estes was acquired in the Matt Olson trade with Atlanta and has a 3.74 ERA in 137 innings pitched between Double A and Triple A this season.

Kirby will make his 29th start of the season in Wednesday’s game and is trying to find himself again for the stretch run. Since throwing a complete game shutout against the Orioles on August 12, Kirby has allowed 18 runs over his last 27 innings. He allowed four runs and struck out seven over six innings in his last start against the Dodgers.

The A’s managed just six hits in Tuesday’s loss and were 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position. Easton Lucas and Devin Sweet combined to allow five runs in just 2 1/3 innings out of the bullpen to put the game out of reach. Zack Gelof hit his 19th double of the season while Shea Langeliers added his fourth triple. Esteury Ruiz went 1-for-3 at the plate and was thrown out trying to steal for just the 11th time this season.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, September 20, 12:37 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB TV

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2