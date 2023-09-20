Athletics select the contract of Joey Estes, option Devin Sweet to Las Vegas

As expected, the Oakland Athletics have selected the contract of right-handed pitching prospect Joey Estes. He will start Wednesday’s game against the Seattle Mariners. To make room on the roster, Oakland optioned reliever Devin Sweet to Las Vegas. To clear a spot on the 40-man roster, the A’s transferred Sean Newcomb to the 60-day injured list.

Estes was acquired from the Atlanta Braves in the Matt Olson trade and is the A’s 13th ranked prospect per MLB Pipeline. The 21-year old leads all Oakland minor leaguers in innings pitched and is second in strikeouts. Estes began the season at Double-A where he posted a 3.28 ERA and a 4.67 FIP in 104 1/3 innings across 20 appearances. He has a 5.23 ERA and a 7.32 FIP in seven games after being promoted to Las Vegas.

Sweet appeared in five games after he was acquired from the Mariners and has allowed eight runs in 6 2/3 innings.