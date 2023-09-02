A’s vs. Angels game thread

Just about game time, folks. Let’s nail down another win today at the Coliseum. Every W makes our final record look better at the end of the season. And most importantly, soak it all up before the long baseball-less winter begins!

Here’s your Athletics lineup for today’s game:

A’s lineup vs. Angels: Kemp LF, Gelof 2B, Noda 1B, Rooker DH, Brown RF, Diaz 3B, Butler CF, Soderstrom C, Allen SS; Blackburn P pic.twitter.com/0ZnHO6VcWR — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 2, 2023

You’ll notice that Tyler Soderstrom is behind the plate. Today will be his first appearance for the A’s since being recalled. Let’s hope he does better this time around.

Soderstrom and the A’s will be facing right-hander Griffin Canning today, and here’s the Angels lineup backing him up:

Let’s go A’s!