A’s look to make it two straight against Angels

The A’s started September off right, earning a well-rounded win to start the month. Now they’ll try to make it two in a row with another win against the Angels. Los Angeles has clearly waived the white flag on their season. Still, don’t expect another blowout win like yesterday’s game.

That nine-run outburst was the most runs the Athletics have scored in a single game since they put up at 11-spot in Colorado. Last night was a group effort from the offense as only Shea Langeliers and Carlos Perez were the only starters that went hitless. But the bats were really led by Esteury Ruiz and Jordan Diaz, who both had 3-hit games. Would love to see more of the same today, hopefully the Athletics saved some runs for the rest of the series.

On the mound for Oakland today is Paul Blackburn. He has been on an absolute roll for the club recently. Over his last seven starts he sports a 2.36 ERA while tossing 42 frames. It hasn’t been the smoothest season for the former All-Star but he’s looking sharp down the stretch and it’s just what the A’s need to avoid a disastrous finish.

The Angels will counter with Griffin Canning. The right-hander has been solid enough for the Angels with a 4.38 season ERA, but he’s coming off probably his best start of the season when he threw seven innings of 1-run ball against the New York Mets. Hopefully a team with a little more drive can give Canning a harder time.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, September 2, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2