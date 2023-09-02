 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Young A’s have eyes on the future

News and notes for the A’s and the rest of Major League Baseball

By Kris Willis
Los Angeles Angels v Oakland Athletics Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Oakland Athletics got their homestand off to a good start Friday night with a 9-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Oakland banged out 14 hits in the game including eight doubles. With a roster that now features several of the team’s top prospects, the focus is on finishing September with some momentum that they can carry into next season.

Zack Gelof struggled on the most recent road trip, but broke out Friday night with two doubles. Esteury Ruiz had three hits, including his third home run of the season and also picked up his 54th stolen base of the season.

Jordan Diaz recorded a three-hit game Friday night

Esteury Ruiz launches his third homer of the season

Friday’s win was the 100th of Mark Kotsay’s career

Zack Gelof on batting behind Esteury Ruiz

Mark Kotsay on how Oakland’s young core is feeding off each other.

Aledmys Diaz has been impressed with the A’s young players

