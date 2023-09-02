Elephant Rumblings: Young A’s have eyes on the future

The Oakland Athletics got their homestand off to a good start Friday night with a 9-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Oakland banged out 14 hits in the game including eight doubles. With a roster that now features several of the team’s top prospects, the focus is on finishing September with some momentum that they can carry into next season.

Zack Gelof struggled on the most recent road trip, but broke out Friday night with two doubles. Esteury Ruiz had three hits, including his third home run of the season and also picked up his 54th stolen base of the season.

Jordan Diaz recorded a three-hit game Friday night

A three-hit day for Jordan Díaz pic.twitter.com/AXhiwMpGST — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 2, 2023

Esteury Ruiz launches his third homer of the season

Esty got a good look at this one pic.twitter.com/E5HKSQlGJs — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 2, 2023

Friday’s win was the 100th of Mark Kotsay’s career

100 career wins Congrats Kots! pic.twitter.com/2SNhQ1lMhG — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 2, 2023

Zack Gelof on batting behind Esteury Ruiz

"I'll take a pitch any day if he wants to take second or take third."



Gelof discusses what it's like batting behind the speedy Esty ⚡ pic.twitter.com/dXrwI8SFz5 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 2, 2023

Mark Kotsay on how Oakland’s young core is feeding off each other.

Season-high EIGHT doubles for the A's tonight



Kotsay says the offense is feeding off each other pic.twitter.com/oXnR9mH6IX — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 2, 2023

