Elephant Rumblings: Young A’s have eyes on the future

The Oakland Athletics got their homestand off to a good start Friday night with a 9-2 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Oakland banged out 14 hits in the game including eight doubles. With a roster that now features several of the team’s top prospects, the focus is on finishing September with some momentum that they can carry into next season.
Zack Gelof struggled on the most recent road trip, but broke out Friday night with two doubles. Esteury Ruiz had three hits, including his third home run of the season and also picked up his 54th stolen base of the season.
A’s Coverage
- A’s recall Tyler Soderstrom, Sam Long as rosters expand
- Athletics pitching prospect proud to represent India
- Every team’s best September call up
MLB News
- MLB opts to keep pitch clock rules intact for postseason, sources say
- Rangers’ Max Scherzer plays it ‘smart,’ exits with forearm tightness
- The Martian blasts off in the Space City with HR in first AB
- Brewers manager Craig Counsell could be one of the biggest free agents this offseason
- Nationals place Rico Garcia on release waivers
- Reds lose 3 players, then walk it off: ‘We don’t want it to be easy’
- Walker Buehler to begin rehab assignment
- Cardinals activate Ryan Helsley, transfer Brendan Donovan to 60-day IL
- These new-look Statcast player pages are art
Best of Twitter
Jordan Diaz recorded a three-hit game Friday night
A three-hit day for Jordan Díaz pic.twitter.com/AXhiwMpGST— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 2, 2023
Esteury Ruiz launches his third homer of the season
Esty got a good look at this one pic.twitter.com/E5HKSQlGJs— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 2, 2023
Friday’s win was the 100th of Mark Kotsay’s career
100 career wins Congrats Kots! pic.twitter.com/2SNhQ1lMhG— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 2, 2023
Zack Gelof on batting behind Esteury Ruiz
"I'll take a pitch any day if he wants to take second or take third."— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 2, 2023
Gelof discusses what it's like batting behind the speedy Esty ⚡ pic.twitter.com/dXrwI8SFz5
Mark Kotsay on how Oakland’s young core is feeding off each other.
Season-high EIGHT doubles for the A's tonight— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 2, 2023
Kotsay says the offense is feeding off each other pic.twitter.com/oXnR9mH6IX
Aledmys Diaz has been impressed with the A’s young players
Aledmys Díaz has been impressed with the mentality of the young A's players pic.twitter.com/5CWy496OYs— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 2, 2023
Loading comments...