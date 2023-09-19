A’s vs. Mariners game thread

Just about there. We’re only a couple weeks away from the end of the season and the Athletics host their division rival Mariners for the last time here in 2023.

Oakland is rocking with their staff leader tonight as Paul Blackburn gets the nod. It’ll be a matchup of staff aces as Seattle matches with Luis Castillo. Back up Pauly B…

A’s lineup vs. Mariners (RH Luis Castillo)

Kemp LF, Gelof 2B, Noda 1B, Brown RF, Díaz 3B, Langeliers C, Soderstrom DH, Allen SS, Ruiz CF; Blackburn P pic.twitter.com/KJhj6fOVty — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 19, 2023

… and on the other side of the field…

Drop a for La Piedra Day. pic.twitter.com/tfwKdemEF7 — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) September 19, 2023

Let’s continue to play spoiler and Rob the M’s of a needed win. Let’s go A’s!