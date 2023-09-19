 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s vs. Mariners game thread

Game time, y’all.

By ConnorAshford
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Oakland Athletics D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Just about there. We’re only a couple weeks away from the end of the season and the Athletics host their division rival Mariners for the last time here in 2023.

Oakland is rocking with their staff leader tonight as Paul Blackburn gets the nod. It’ll be a matchup of staff aces as Seattle matches with Luis Castillo. Back up Pauly B…

… and on the other side of the field…

Let’s continue to play spoiler and Rob the M’s of a needed win. Let’s go A’s!

