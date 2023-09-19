Paul Blackburn, A’s look to snap skid against Mariners

After dropping the series opener Monday, the Oakland Athletics will try to snap a five-game losing streak Tuesday when they continue a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Paul Blackburn will get the start for Oakland while Luis Castillo will be on the mound for Seattle.

Blackburn will try to right ship after a pair of sub par outings. He lasted just three innings where he allowed two runs, but needed 87 pitches two starts ago against the Rangers. He failed to get past the third inning again in his last start allowing four runs, including a pair of homers, against the Astros. Tuesday will be Blackburn’s first start against the Mariners this season.

Castillo has been a workhorse for the Mariners making 30 starts while posting a 3.08 ERA and a 3.79 FIP in 181 1/3 innings. He comes into Tuesday’s start pitching well having allowed two runs combined over his last 12 innings. He has struck out 16 over that span while issuing seven walks. Castillo faced the A’s back on May 22 and struck out eight while throwing six scoreless innings.

The A’s managed just five hits, all singles, in Monday’s loss. They were 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. Esteury Ruiz didn’t start, but entered the game late and picked up two stolen bases to bring his American League lead to 61. He is just five away from tying the rookie record held by Kenny Loften. Ryan Noda reached base three times in Monday’s loss.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, September 19, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB TV

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2