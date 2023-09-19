Elephant Rumblings: Pitching prospect Joey Estes gets the call

Happy Tuesday everyone! Hope all of you guys have had a good start to the week.

One person who has had a great beginning of the week is pitching prospect Joey Estes. The Athletics are set to promote the right-hander to the major league roster today, and he’ll be making his MLB debut when he steps on the mound.

One of the pieces the club got in exchange for Matt Olson, Estes had a great year at Double-A before a promotion to Las Vegas. It hasn’t gone as smoothly in Triple-A for Estes but the club needs to make assessments of the pitchers in the organization before the offseason comes. Already expected to compete for a job in spring, Estes now gets a chance to make a good impression on the coaching staff before six months of no baseball. A strong finish to the season could sit in the minds of guys like Mark Kotsay all winter and might help give him a leg up on the competition when baseball rolls around again in spring.

