Joey Estes will make his major league debut Wednesday for Athletics

Estes will be the latest A’s prospect to make his major league debut.

By Kris Willis
Another Oakland Athletics prospect is slated to make his major league debut later this week. A’s manager Mark Kotsay confirmed Monday that right-hander Joey Estes will make his major league debut Wednesday against the Seattle Mariners.

Estes is Oakland’s 13th best prospect according to MLB Pipeline. Estes was acquired from the Atlanta Braves in the Matt Olson trade. He put up a 4.55 ERA and a 5.18 FIP in 91 innings at High A in 2022. Estes began the 2023 season at Double A where he had a 3.28 ERA and a 4.67 FIP to go along with a 23.3% strikeout rate. He was later promoted to Triple A where he made seven appearances (six starts) and posted a 5.23 ERA and a 7.32 FIP in 32 2/3 innings.

Estes will be the A’s second pitching prospect to make his debut in less than a week. Joe Boyle made his debut in Sunday’s game and tossed three scoreless innings against the Padres.

