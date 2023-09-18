A’s vs. Mariners game thread

Coming off of a sweep at the hands of the San Diego Padres, the Oakland Athletics are looking to bounce back and get their September back on track. Prior to that series, the A’s were boasting a pretty 7-5 record for the month; now they’re back to square one at 7-8. To get back to .500, the team will be facing off against their fourth AL West team in the last three weeks, the Seattle Mariners.

JP Sears will be starting the game for the green and gold tonight. Here’s the A’s lineup:

Meanwhile, the Mariners are starting Bryan Woo and the following nine guys in the lineup: