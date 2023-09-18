Elephant Rumblings: Just four series left in A’s 2023 season

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

A second consecutive brutal season for the A’s is nearing its end. Some may be glad to end the misery of yet another 100-plus loss campaign, but I’m a glutton for punishment—always happy to delve into the nooks and crannies of prospect development and surprising breakouts that offer consolation through even the worst years.

Regardless of whether we’re ready for a break or not, a break is coming. The A’s final homestand is underway, and their last game of 2023 at the Coliseum is against the Tigers this Sunday.

Ahead of the series against Detroit, the A’s will have one last chance to play the spoiler against the Mariners, who they host for a three-game series that begins today. The Astros, Rangers, and Mariners remain in a tight race for both the AL West title and the second and third Wild Card berths.

I’m torn between wanting anyone but the Astros to prevail and the residual vengefulness I feel when I remember the huge role the Mariners played in derailing the A’s 2021 playoff push. Regardless of that tension, I want these young A’s to win as many of their 13 remaining games as possible. Stakes are high for the Mariners, so they’ll be pulling out all the stops this week.

The A’s will close out the season on the road against the Twins, followed by the hapless, Ohtani-less, and possibly Trout-less Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. I’m hoping Sonny Gray lines up with one of those dates in Minneapolis.

We’ve got JP Sears on the bump tonight. Let’s see if he can build on recent successes and frustrate the M’s, who like the A’s were also swept by an NL West team over the weekend.

Estes up!

The Oakland Athletics are calling up Joey Estes to the majors. pic.twitter.com/HH6au0n627 — Milb Central (@milb_central) September 18, 2023

Roster moves.

A'S RECENT MOVES: LHP Sean Newcomb to A’s IL, RHP Joe Boyle to A’s, RHP Gunnar Hoglund to MID, ACL A’s RHP Roberto Garza released, OF Brayan Buelvas off MID IL, RHP Royber Salinas to MID development list, IF Euribiel Angeles to MID…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) September 18, 2023

Bleday update.

JJ Bleday (knee) will be running the bases on Tuesday, and if all goes well he will run the bases on Thursday. The team will determine a plan from there that could include playing in Las Vegas. He last played on August 13. — Jason Burke (@ByJasonB) September 17, 2023

Big moment for Joe and family.

Joe Boyle records his first MLB K and the fam is lovin' it pic.twitter.com/A0m5dSfJ3E — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 17, 2023

Big smiles at Make a Wish day.

Proud to celebrate @MakeAWish Day and @SFWish's 40th anniversary with some local Wish kids! ✨ pic.twitter.com/yUMeflftBr — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 17, 2023

Kemp giveaway on X.

Last Giveaway of the year!



Retweet this tweet for a chance to win my authenticated, signed, game-worn Roberto Clemente jersey and a signed pair of cleats! Winner will be chosen in 48 hours. Good luck! #ClementeDay pic.twitter.com/1LLa1KE9La — Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) September 17, 2023

