Elephant Rumblings: Just four series left in A’s 2023 season

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Seattle Mariners Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

A second consecutive brutal season for the A’s is nearing its end. Some may be glad to end the misery of yet another 100-plus loss campaign, but I’m a glutton for punishment—always happy to delve into the nooks and crannies of prospect development and surprising breakouts that offer consolation through even the worst years.

Regardless of whether we’re ready for a break or not, a break is coming. The A’s final homestand is underway, and their last game of 2023 at the Coliseum is against the Tigers this Sunday.

Ahead of the series against Detroit, the A’s will have one last chance to play the spoiler against the Mariners, who they host for a three-game series that begins today. The Astros, Rangers, and Mariners remain in a tight race for both the AL West title and the second and third Wild Card berths.

I’m torn between wanting anyone but the Astros to prevail and the residual vengefulness I feel when I remember the huge role the Mariners played in derailing the A’s 2021 playoff push. Regardless of that tension, I want these young A’s to win as many of their 13 remaining games as possible. Stakes are high for the Mariners, so they’ll be pulling out all the stops this week.

The A’s will close out the season on the road against the Twins, followed by the hapless, Ohtani-less, and possibly Trout-less Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. I’m hoping Sonny Gray lines up with one of those dates in Minneapolis.

We’ve got JP Sears on the bump tonight. Let’s see if he can build on recent successes and frustrate the M’s, who like the A’s were also swept by an NL West team over the weekend.

