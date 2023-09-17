Padres vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to snap a three-game losing streak and avoid a sweep Sunday when they wrap up their home series against the San Diego Padres. Rookie Joe Boyle will start for the A’s Saturday while Nick Martinez will get the call for the Padres.

Ryan Noda moves back into the leadoff spot for the A’s Sunday. Shea Langeliers is back behind the plate and will bat fifth. Lawrence Butler starts in center with Esteury Ruiz in left.

Sunday morning Joe is pitching pic.twitter.com/ICLbIJ30Pg — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 17, 2023

For the Padres, Manny Machado will again serve as the DH with Matthew Batten getting the start at third. Jurickson Profar starts at first and will hit sixth.