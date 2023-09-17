Athletics select contract of Joe Boyle, place Sean Newcomb on 15-day injured list

The Oakland Athletics announced Sunday that they have selected the contract of right-hander Joe Boyle and have placed Sean Newcomb on the 15-day injured list. Freddy Tarnok was transferred to the 60-day injured list to open up a 40-man roster spot for Boyle.

Boyle was acquired from the Reds at the trade deadline in exchange for reliever Sam Moll. He was a fifth round pick by Cincinnati in the 2020 MLB Draft. Boyle lit up Double A after the trade posting a 2.08 ERA and a 1.84 FIP while averaging over 14.5 strikeouts per nine. He was promoted and made three starts at Las Vegas where he allowed four earned runs to go along with 18 strikeouts and 11 walks in 16 innings.

Newcomb has pitched well since joining Oakland, but struggled in his last start allowing five hits, three walks and four runs in just three innings. Prior to that appearance, he had allowed just one run in his first 12 innings.