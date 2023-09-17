Elephant Rumblings: Joe Boyle to make major league debut Sunday

Another young prospect will make his major league debut for the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. A’s manager Mark Kotsay confirmed that right-hander Joe Boyle will start Sunday’s finale against the San Diego Padres as an opener. Boyle was seen in the A’s clubhouse before the game which prompted the question. Oakland hasn’t officially made a roster move yet to add him to the roster.
Mark Kotsay shares that A's pitching prospect Joe Boyle will make his MLB debut tomorrow pic.twitter.com/jwk1R7R8bv— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 16, 2023
The A’s acquired Boyle from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Sam Moll. Boyle has a big arm that has been plagued by command issues throughout his professional career. He made three appearances at Las Vegas where he had a 2.25 ERA and a 4.77 FIP. Boyle had 18 strikeouts and 11 walks in 16 innings at Triple A.
Best of Twitter
The adventures of MLB replay
Weird one— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 16, 2023
After a seven-minute delay, the crew chief says that the play in question cannot be challenged pic.twitter.com/8m1zTgcR7z
Zack Gelof’s 12th home run of the season
Zack attack ⚡ pic.twitter.com/fAkW3OkOcq— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 16, 2023
Kotsay on Zack Gelof, Nick Allen
Kotsay is "excited" to go into next season with the promising middle-infield duo of Allen and Gelof pic.twitter.com/CI23ABgFED— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 16, 2023
Kotsay says that Shea Langeliers’ first season reminds him of Sean Murphy
Mark Kotsay breaks down Shea Langeliers’ 1st full season with the @Athletics and explains how it reminds him of Sean Murphy’s start to his career.— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) September 17, 2023
Tap in for the full Mark Kotsay Show


