Elephant Rumblings: Joe Boyle to make major league debut Sunday

Another young prospect will make his major league debut for the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. A’s manager Mark Kotsay confirmed that right-hander Joe Boyle will start Sunday’s finale against the San Diego Padres as an opener. Boyle was seen in the A’s clubhouse before the game which prompted the question. Oakland hasn’t officially made a roster move yet to add him to the roster.

Mark Kotsay shares that A's pitching prospect Joe Boyle will make his MLB debut tomorrow pic.twitter.com/jwk1R7R8bv — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 16, 2023

The A’s acquired Boyle from the Cincinnati Reds in exchange for Sam Moll. Boyle has a big arm that has been plagued by command issues throughout his professional career. He made three appearances at Las Vegas where he had a 2.25 ERA and a 4.77 FIP. Boyle had 18 strikeouts and 11 walks in 16 innings at Triple A.

