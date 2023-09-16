Athletics drop second straight to Padres 5-2

For the second time in as many night, the Athletics fell to the Padres as Oakland lost 5-2 to San Diego.

Highly-touted rookie Mason Miller got the ball to start today’s game. It was only his third appearance in a big league game since coming off the IL, and second start. In each of his previous two outings Miller put up two shutout innings while the club eases him back into duty. His third start today didn’t go nearly as smooth. The Padres tagged him for a couple runs in the first inning thanks to a walk and a couple hits. It would ultimately be the only inning Miller pitched today as he threw 33 pitches in his lone frame.

Fellow rookie pitcher Luis Medina relieved Miller to start the second inning and settled things down for the A’s. Medina pitched a clean second and third innings, giving the bats a chance to get going.

It took a couple innings but Oakland would break through in the third against Padres starter Matt Waldron. Shortstop Nick Allen roped a double to left to put a runner in scoring position and he came around to score thanks to a Ryan Noda sacrifice fly:

Ryan Noda gets the A's on the board pic.twitter.com/Z5GzO8FsnD — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 16, 2023

San Diego got that run right back in the top of the fourth as they finally got to Medina for a run. The Padres added on another pair of runs the next inning after a rare Ryan Noda error at first base allowed two runs to come home. It was suddenly 5-1 after five innings.

The A’s offense just couldn’t string together some hits to get back into this one. The Athletics ended the game today with 9 hits but just a pair of runs to show for it. One of those runs came courtesy of rookie sensation Zack Gelof:

For those counting at home, that solo blast was Gelof’s 12th of the year. He just keeps raising and raising expectations for next year. How many home runs does Gelof end the year with if he’s on the Opening Day roster?

That was ultimately the biggest bright spot for the A’s today. Easton Lucas, Lucas Erceg, and Dany Jimenez each had scoreless appearances out of the bullpen today, and Oakland brought the tying run to the on deck circle in the ninth. Superstar closet Josh Hader put the A’s away though as the Athletics dropped their third straight game.

So Bob Melvin’s first trip back to the Coliseum ends in a series victory for his new club. Oakland had a chance to salvage a game from this series tomorrow afternoon. San Diego native Ken Waldichuk is lined up to get the start against Pedro Avila. Let’s end the weekend with a win, guys!