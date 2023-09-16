A’s vs. Padres game thread

Settle in folks. We got some Saturday afternoon baseball ahead of us as the A’s are about to take on the Padres in the second game of the weekend series.

Bob Melvin and his new team returned to Oakland for the first time since his departure and got the win against the home team. Now it’s time to bounce back and nab a win against San Diego.

Right-hander Mason Miller is on the bump today in what should be another short start for the prized rookie pitcher. Here’s the lineup that’ll be backing him up this afternoon:

Mason on the mound pic.twitter.com/vyAhKXskjn — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 16, 2023

They’ll be facing San Diego’s #5 starter Matt Waldron and this lineup:

Matt takes the mound in Oakland.#BringTheGold pic.twitter.com/3I5YZbkvv9 — San Diego Padres (@Padres) September 16, 2023

Let’s get back in the win column, boys!