Athletics host Padres for second game of weekend series

After last night’s loss, the Athletics get a quick turnaround with another chance at the San Diego Padres in game two today at the Coliseum.

Stud rookie Mason Miller will be getting the ball for today’s start in what will be only his third appearance since returning from the IL. Each of his first two appearances (1 start) lasted only two innings as the club treads cautiously with their prized right-hander but they might be hoping for more today, especially after long reliever Adrian Martinez pitched almost five innings yesterday. They surely aren’t expecting a long outing today but something more than a couple innings could do wonders for the freshness of the bullpen.

On the other side of things, San Diego is going with their #5 starter Matt Waldron in this afternoon’s contest. The right handed Waldron is finishing up his first season in the major leagues and has pitched to a 5.55 ERA in his first five career games. Waldron isn’t known for his strikeout abilities and is only making his fourth career start. Today should be an excellent opportunity for the bats to make some noise.

With only a couple weeks to go and this being the last home stand of the season (and possibly final home stand ever in Oakland?) it would be really nice to nab a win today. Their young gun Miller on the mound, combined with San Diego trotting out their weakest starter, and the club should have an excellent chance to get back in the win column today.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Saturday, September 16, 1:07 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB TV

Radio: A’s Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2