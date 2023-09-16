Elephant Rumblings: Shea Langeliers showing plenty of power down the stretch

Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers hit his 20th home run of the season and is just the fifth A’s catcher to eclipse the 20 homer mark since the club moved to Oakland. Langeliers is in his first full season in the majors. The rest of his batting line isn’t that impressive. He will enter Saturday’s game hitting .206/.268/.407 with an 85 wRC+, but he has shouldered the load behind the plate appearing in 114 games while logging seven more as a DH.

He is finishing strong too. Langeliers has seven homers and a 134 wRC+ over his last 17 games. Ten of his homers have come in 159 plate appearances during the second half. While players like Zack Gelof and Lawrence Butler have gotten a lot of the attention down the stretch, Langeliers remains an important piece as the team progresses through a rebuild.

No. 20 on the season for Bangeliers pic.twitter.com/iotuKWf10S — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 16, 2023

Brent Rooker hit his 25th home run of the season.

Ryan Noda had something to say to the home plate umpire and was ejected

Ryan Noda got tossed after appearing to make a remark to the ump pic.twitter.com/nQWx4QY04M — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 16, 2023

Mark Kotsay on Noda’s ejection

Mark Kotsay shares what went down during Ryan Noda's ejection in the eighth inning pic.twitter.com/JFB90Palfr — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 16, 2023

Sean Newcomb addresses his shaky outing