Elephant Rumblings: Shea Langeliers showing plenty of power down the stretch

By Kris Willis
San Diego Padres v Oakland Athletics Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

Oakland Athletics catcher Shea Langeliers hit his 20th home run of the season and is just the fifth A’s catcher to eclipse the 20 homer mark since the club moved to Oakland. Langeliers is in his first full season in the majors. The rest of his batting line isn’t that impressive. He will enter Saturday’s game hitting .206/.268/.407 with an 85 wRC+, but he has shouldered the load behind the plate appearing in 114 games while logging seven more as a DH.

He is finishing strong too. Langeliers has seven homers and a 134 wRC+ over his last 17 games. Ten of his homers have come in 159 plate appearances during the second half. While players like Zack Gelof and Lawrence Butler have gotten a lot of the attention down the stretch, Langeliers remains an important piece as the team progresses through a rebuild.

