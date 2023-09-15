Sean Newcomb starts as A’s begin series with Padres

The Oakland Athletics return to the Coliseum Friday where they will begin their final homestand of the 2023 season with a three-game series against the San Diego Padres. Sean Newcomb will get the start for Oakland Friday while the Padres will go with Seth Lugo.

The A’s suffered their 100th loss of the season Wednesday, but are 7-5 in September and playing as good as they have at any point in this season. After a big offseason, the Padres have been one of the biggest disappointments of the season. They will enter Friday’s matchup with a 69-78 record and are in fourth place in the NL West.

The A’s acquired Newcomb from the San Francisco Giants on August 21. He made five appearances out of the bullpen and allowed just one run over eight innings. Newcomb made his first start in an Oakland uniform on September 9 and pitched well allowing one hit and two walks while throwing four scoreless innings against the Rangers.

Lugo will make his 24th start of the season for San Diego in Friday’s game. He has posted a 3.80 ERA and a 3.81 FIP in 125 2/3 innings. Lugo will be looking to bounce back from a rough outing last time out where he allowed seven runs over 4 1/3 innings against the Astros.

The A’s were held without a hit for the first 8 1/3 innings in Wednesday’s loss in Houston. Ryan Noda broke up the no-hit bid with a single in the ninth. Seth Brown and Shea Langeliers later plated the A’s only two runs in the game.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, September 15, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB TV

Radio: A’s Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2