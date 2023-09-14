Elephant Rumblings: More players emerging in farm system

Hello everyone! Hoping your weeks are all going superb.

We’re in the final stretch everyone. The inevitable happened last night as the Athletics dropped their 100th game of the season, their second straight season with triple digit losses. Even so, there has been a lot of development and progress among the young players at all levels of the organizations. Zack Gelof, Lawrence Butler, Tyler Soderstrom and the rest of the young core should be getting some more help from the even younger guys soon. Some of those players got a highlight recently:

“Throws 95-99 mph gas and has a crisp breaking ball. Fading changeup. It has been fun to watch his progress this season and it is realistic to envision a significant jump in 2024."



A look at some standout A’s prospects over the final stretch. https://t.co/ESoU8hwaqB — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) September 13, 2023

There were a bunch of players that graduated to Oakland this year but that doesn’t mean the farm system is empty all of the sudden. There are young players putting their names on the radar of the front office, and we might be seeing some of them sooner than later.

Among the group of names Martin Gallegos noted, there are in particular a couple of names that we’re likely to see sooner than later: starter Joe Boyle and third baseman Brett Harris. Boyle, who only just came over in the mid season Sam Moll trade, has made it to Triple-A and has pitched well in three games for Vegas. Yes, a small sample, but still not an easy feat. With all the pitching problems the club had this year, they could use all the arms they can get right now and Boyle looks to be on the cusp of helping this team. We should definitely be seeing him next year.

Harris might be the bigger impact player long-term for the Athletics. Oakland’s #11 prospect was promoted to Vegas this season and has hit reasonably in his only two full pro seasons of baseball. An above-average defender at the hot corner is especially needed in the cavernous Oakland ballpark (yes, I know, we don’t know how long), and that’s just what he is. No, he won’t wow anyone with power but he’s a well-rounded hitter who at 25 still has room to grow. Still, the A’s have been running Jordan Diaz at the hot corner but if he doesn’t end up sticking, the club has Harris only a call away at Triple-A.

