 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Athletics vs. Astros Game Thread

Oakland looks for rare road series sweep

By AnthonyHardinSr
/ new
MLB: Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

The A’s look to end their six game road trip with a series sweep of the Houston Astros. On the mound for Oakland is RHP Paul Blackburn and behind the dish and batting fifth is Shea Langeliers. Tony Kemp is back in the leadoff spot and in left field. The middle of the lineup won't change from last night, with Zack Gelof starting at and hitting second and Ryan Noda bats third and starting at first. Seth Brown will bat cleanup and start in right field.

The Houston Astros send the battery of RHP Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz who will bat seventh and start at catcher. Jose Altuve bats leadoff, starts at second base and Jordan Alvarez hits third and starts in left field.

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...