Athletics vs. Astros Game Thread

The A’s look to end their six game road trip with a series sweep of the Houston Astros. On the mound for Oakland is RHP Paul Blackburn and behind the dish and batting fifth is Shea Langeliers. Tony Kemp is back in the leadoff spot and in left field. The middle of the lineup won't change from last night, with Zack Gelof starting at and hitting second and Ryan Noda bats third and starting at first. Seth Brown will bat cleanup and start in right field.

Series finale in Space City ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/Cj0d4BqdIb — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 13, 2023

The Houston Astros send the battery of RHP Hunter Brown and Yainer Diaz who will bat seventh and start at catcher. Jose Altuve bats leadoff, starts at second base and Jordan Alvarez hits third and starts in left field.

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2