Athletics look for a sweep in Houston behind Paul Blackburn

After another win Tuesday night, the Oakland Athletics will try to complete the sweep when they wrap up a six-game road trip Wednesday against the Houston Astros. The A’s won the opener Monday 4-0 and then beat Justin Verlander 6-2 Tuesday. Paul Blackburn will get the start for Oakland in the finale while Houston will go with righty Hunter Brown.

Blackburn has pitched well down the stretch, but is coming off of a tough start in his last time out. Blackburn was never able to settle in and exited after three innings and 87 pitches against the Rangers. He allowed six hits and three walks, but was able to minimize the damage to just two runs. He has allowed two runs or less in five straight starts. Blackburn faced the Astros back on July 22 and held them to just one run over 5 1/3 innings.

The second half of the season has been a struggle for Brown who is limping towards the finish line in his first full season in the majors. Brown has a 4.78 ERA and a 4.00 FIP in 141 1/3 innings this season. However, he has a 6.08 ERA and a 5.33 FIP in 47 innings since the All-Star break. Brown allowed six hits and six runs over 4 1/3 innings in his last start against the Padres. He’s allowed 17 runs over his last 16 innings, encompassing four starts.

The A’s jumped out to an early lead against Verlander Tuesday and never looked back. Zack Gelof doubled twice giving him 18 for the season. Gelof has 30 of his 56 hits have gone for extra bases. Shea Langeliers and Tony Kemp both homered in Tuesday’s win while Seth Brown drove in a pair of runs.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, September 13, 4:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB TV

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2