Athletics vs. Astros game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to make it two-straight wins when they continue a three-game series against the Houston Astros Tuesday night. JP Sears will get the start for the A’s while the Astros will go with veteran right-hander Justin Verlander.

Brent Rooker is out of the lineup Tuesday despite homering in the series opener. Seth Brown will slot into right field while rookie Tyler Soderstrom will serve as the DH. Lawrence Butler will play center field and is hitting sixth.

For the Astros, Jose Abreu starts at first base and will hit sixth. Mauricio Dubon will be in center field and is batting eighth.