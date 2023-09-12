JP Sears, Athletics look for second straight win against Astros

The Oakland Athletics will try to make it two-straight wins Tuesday night when they continue a three-game series against the Houston Astros. The A’s got some solid pitching from Mason Miller and Ken Waldichuk Monday while taking the series opener 4-0. Houston enters play Tuesday with a two-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the AL West standings. JP Sears will get the start for the A’s while the Astros will go with veteran right-hander Justin Verlander.

Sears will make his 29th start of the season in Tuesday’s game. He struggled a bit to end April, but has been solid over his first two starts in September allowing just one run over 11 innings. He allowed four hits and one run in five innings in his last start against the Blue Jays.

Verlander returned to the Astros at the deadline and will be making his eighth start since the deal. He’s got a 3.43 ERA and a 4.55 FIP in 42 innings with the Astros and will make his first start against Oakland since September of last season. Verlander tossed seven innings while allowing one earned run in his last start against the Rangers.

The A’s homered three times in Monday’s win in Houston. Brent Rooker hit his team-high 24th of the season. Shea Langeliers hit his 18th and has seven homers in his last 17 games.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, September 12, 5:10 p.m. PDT

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2