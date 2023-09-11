A’s vs. Astros game thread

The future of the A’s rotation, Mason Miller, is back in it after throwing two perfect innings out of the bullpen last Wednesday. And he’ll have a big challenge in front of him by facing the now division-leading Houston, who have the fifth-best offense (by wRC+) this season and the number one offense since August 1.
Luckily, he’ll have some help behind him:
Howdy from Houston pic.twitter.com/tbwAFTRtX6— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 11, 2023
Meanwhile, the Astros will be sending out one of their aces Framber Valdez to start on the mound with the aforementioned hottest lineup in the league.
Welcome back to #SpaceCity— Houston Astros (@astros) September 11, 2023
7:10 PM
: Closed
: @ATTSportsNetSW
: @SportsTalk790 | Spanish: 93.3 FM pic.twitter.com/AHpvuSe5ex
