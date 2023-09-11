 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A’s vs. Astros game thread

Mason Miller Day is back.

By JToster
Oakland Athletics v Texas Rangers Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

The future of the A’s rotation, Mason Miller, is back in it after throwing two perfect innings out of the bullpen last Wednesday. And he’ll have a big challenge in front of him by facing the now division-leading Houston, who have the fifth-best offense (by wRC+) this season and the number one offense since August 1.

Luckily, he’ll have some help behind him:

Meanwhile, the Astros will be sending out one of their aces Framber Valdez to start on the mound with the aforementioned hottest lineup in the league.

