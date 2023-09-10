Athletics vs. Rangers game thread

The Oakland Athletics will go for a series win Sunday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Luis Medina will get the start for the A’s while the Rangers will go with right-hander Jon Gray.

Tony Kemp moves back into the leadoff spot for Sunday’s finale. Jordan Diaz starts at third base and will hit fifth. Tyler Soderstrom gets the start behind the plate and will bat eighth. Esteury Ruiz makes a rare start in right field and will round out the order in the ninth spot.

For the Rangers, Jonah Heim returns to the lineup and will catch and bat seventh. Rookie Evan Carter starts in left field and will bat ninth.