Luis Medina, Athletics look for series win Sunday against Rangers

The Oakland Athletics will try again Sunday to secure a series win when they wrap up a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The A’s took the opener of the series 6-3 Friday, but dropped a hard fought 3-2 decision Saturday. It is a huge series for the Rangers who find themselves 1.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays for the final wild card spot in the American League entering play Sunday. Luis Medina will get the start for the A’s Sunday while veteran Jon Gray will go for the Rangers.

Medina will make his second start since returning from the injured list due to a blister on his pitching hand. He again showed glimpses during his first outing pitching well early before things unraveled late. He allowed three hits, three walks and three runs in 4 2/3 innings against the Blue Jays. Medina faced the Rangers back on May 11 and allowed three runs over six innings.

The veteran Gray will make his 26th start of the season Sunday. After a great start to the season, he has been a bit more up and down in the second half. He allowed seven hits, four walks and three runs in five innings in his last start against the Twins. Gray was masterful in his one start against Oakland this season tossing eight scoreless innings at the Coliseum back on May 13.

A two-run home run by Zack Gelof accounted for all of the A’s scoring in Saturday’s game. Gelof finished with two hits in the game. Ryan Noda reached base twice with a single and a walk. Kevin Smith had a hit in three trips to the plate and is 4-for-11 with a double and a homer since returning to the active roster on September 6.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Sunday, September 10, 11:35 a.m. PDT

Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2