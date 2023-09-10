Elephant Rumblings: Sean Newcomb sharp in first start for Oakland

The Oakland Athletics suffered a 3-2 setback to the Texas Rangers Saturday night despite a strong showing from lefty Sean Newcomb, who made his first start of the season. Newcomb allowed just one hit and two walks to go along with five strikeouts over four scoreless innings. Newcomb had been solid in five appearances as a reliever, but Saturday was just his third start since the 2020 season.
Sean Newcomb says he's always felt like a starter and is excited about the possibility of a larger role in the rotation pic.twitter.com/VPm0jlEVwf— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 10, 2023
Newcomb has always fancied himself as a starter. He was once the top pitching prospect for the Braves after coming over from the Angels in a trade for Andrelton Simmons. He made 49 starts for Atlanta between 2017 and 2018 and came within one out of a no-hitter against the Dodgers. His finest season though came as a reliever in 2019 as a switch to the bullpen seemed to limit the control issues that hampered him throughout his professional career. He expressed a desire to return to the rotation in 2020 and the Braves obliged, but lasted just four starts.
There has never been any question about Newcomb’s stuff. The question has always been whether his command is good enough for the rotation.
Best of Twitter
Zack Gelof's game tying homer
Zacky G(et out ball) pic.twitter.com/2Uk99muijN— Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 10, 2023
A's postgame live on Saturday's loss
Self-inflicted wounds did the A's in— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 10, 2023
A's Postgame Live is airing now on NBC Sports California and streaming here: https://t.co/8gnJh1dP25 pic.twitter.com/Y11WPskM8m
Mark Kotsay on Sean Newcomb
Kotsay was "really pleased" with Sean Newcomb's four scoreless innings in his first start of the season pic.twitter.com/InXNd7C8EH— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) September 10, 2023
