A’s roster moves: Tyler Soderstrom, Sam Long recalled

All rosters across MLB expanded today, rising from 26 to 28 for the final month of the season. The Athletics didn’t waste any time filling those two slots as they’ve recalled top prospect Tyler Soderstrom and relief pitcher Sam Long:

We have made the following roster moves. pic.twitter.com/7MMk7AaRgQ — Oakland A's (@Athletics) September 1, 2023

For Soderstrom, this will be his second go-round in the big leagues. His first stint didn’t go smoothly as he slashed .165/.237/.247 but on the bright side he got his first couple of homers too. He’ll be spending the rest of the season with the Athletics and it’ll be interesting to see where he plays and how much.

The A’s also recalled left-handed relief pitcher Sam Long from Las Vegas. It hasn’t been a great season for Long as he’s made 38 appearances for the club with a 5.27 ERA including a demotion to Vegas. Still, he’s been a bit better against left-handed hitters and should at the very least deepen the bullpen and give Mark Kotsay an extra lefty to play with.