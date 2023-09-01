A’s vs. Angels game thread

The Oakland A’s have the privilege of facing the new-look Los Angeles Angels for the first time. And by new look, I mean old look because all of their trade deadline acquisitions have now been shipped elsewhere for nothing but salary relief. Trout’s also back on the IL and Ohtani’s no longer pitching, so fortunately for the up-and-coming A’s team, this is likely to be the worst incarnation of the Angels this season.

To try and prove they’re no longer the worst AL West team, JP Sears will be starting for the A’s with these nine guys behind him:

Meanwhile, the Halos are rolling out Patrick Sandoval on the mound and the following lineup: