Athletics return home to face reeling Angels

After dropping four of five to end their road trip, the Oakland Athletics will return to the Coliseum Friday night where they will begin a six-game homestand with a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels. JP Sears will get the start for Oakland while the Angels will go with lefty Patrick Sandoval.

Sears will be operating with an extra day of rest Friday and will be looking to get back on track after a rough stretch of starts. He’s allowed 20 runs over his last 19 innings entering Friday’s start. He did make it six inning sin his last outing against the White Sox, but was tagged for nine hits and six runs. Sears has allowed six homers over his last three starts combined.

The Angels’ fortunes changed drastically after going for it at the trade deadline. They arrive in Oakland having lost seven of 10 to fall to 64-70 on the season. Shohei Ohtani won’t pitch again this season after being diagnosed with an UCL tear. The Angels also just put a large group of players on waivers with Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Matt Moore landing in Cleveland. Outfielder Hunter Renfroe was claimed by the Cincinnati Reds.

Sandoval comes into Friday’s start with a 3.95 ERA and a 4.08 FIP in 123 innings. He was solid last time out allowing two hits and one run over six innings against the Mets. Prior to that, he had allowed six earned runs over his last 7 1/3 innings.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Friday, September 1, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland California

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2