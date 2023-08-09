Athletics to call up Lawrence Butler, per report

The Oakland Athletics are reportedly preparing to call up another of their top young prospects. MLB.com’s Martin Gallegos reports that the A’s will promote outfielder Lawrence Butler before Friday’s series opener against the Washington Nationals.

Butler is currently the A’s No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline. He turned in a strong performance in the spring, but began the season at Double A where he hit .285/.352/.465 with 10 home runs, 13 stolen bases and a 112 wRC+. He was later promoted to Triple A Las Vegas where he has hit .280/.340/.512 with five homers and eight more stolen bases.

Butler has made great strides at the plate. During the 2022 season, he had a 31.5% strikeout rate at High-A. He cut his strikeout rate to just 18.9% during his stint at Double A and is at 19.1% in 94 plate appearances at Las Vegas.

Gallegos also reports that Tony Kemp is on his way to Nashville to be with his wife for the birth of their second child. Butler will likely replace Kemp on the active roster.