Rangers vs. Athletics game thread

The Oakland Athletics will try to avoid a sweep Wednesday when they wrap up a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. Austin Pruitt will serve as an opener for the A’s with rookie right-hander Freddy Tarnok scheduled to follow. Lefty Jordan Montgomery will be on the mound for Texas.

Esteury Ruiz moves back into the leadoff spot for Wednesday’s game. Jonah Bride gets a start at third base and is hitting second. Jordan Diaz will serve as the DH and will bat fifth.

For the Rangers, Travis Jankowski starts in left field and will hit second. Robbie Grossman will serve as the DH Wednesday and will bat seventh. Corey Seager is out of the lineup with Ezequiel Duran getting the start at short.

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2