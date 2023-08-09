Elephant Rumblings: Miller, Noda on the mend

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s may see the return of a prominent performer and a promising prospect before too long. Per Sam Warren at the San Francisco Chronicle, Mark Kotsay gave an assessment on the progress of Ryan Noda and Mason Miller’s recovery after the two sparred in a batting practice session on Tuesday.

Miller threw a total of 15 pitches in the session: ten to Noda, and five to third baseman Jonah Bride. The 24-year-old top prospect reportedly struggled with location, but demonstrated the velocity and movement that have established him as a potential top-of-rotation starter. Neither Noda nor Bride managed to put Miller’s offerings in play, and Kotsay reported that “Mason felt good coming off the mound.”

Miller is due for a post-session assessment today that may provide a more solid indication of his progress and treatment plan going forward. He impressed with 100+ mph fastballs in his first four big league starts before getting shut down with a mild UCL strain in early May.

Noda was slated to begin a rehab assignment in Las Vegas today, but Kotsay stated that “it’s going to take a bit longer” to get Noda back in action based on his most recent health assessment and general comfort level. The A’s would love to see him back in the lineup soon, as Noda has posted a stellar .375 OBP this season and leads the team with 1.7 fWAR. Noda has been on the IL with a fractured jaw since July 20.

Fingers crossed that this pair will be back in action soon enough to contribute to a strong finish to the A’s less-than-spectacular 2023 campaign.

A'S RECENT MOVES: RHP Adrian Martinez to A’s, RHP Dany Jimenez to LV, RHP Spenser Watkins claimed off waivers/sent to LV, LV OF Conner Capel suspended, OFs Jonah Cox & Will Simpson to STK, IF Elvis Rijo to ACL A’s…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) August 8, 2023

Langeliers leads by a lot.

The Bay has a couple of cannons behind the plate



(➡️ @wendys) pic.twitter.com/LrDCcC82s7 — NBC Sports Bay Area & CA (@NBCSAuthentic) August 8, 2023

Tarnok slated to pitch the bulk of tomorrow’s game.

Freddy Tarnok will be the starter tomorrow for the A’s, though Kotsay said they could use an opener for him. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) August 8, 2023

A milestone for TK.

defy the odds pic.twitter.com/aD3tEW1HbT — Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) August 8, 2023

Ramon for the win in his Guardians debut.

In his Guardians debut, Ramón Laureano drove in the only run in a 1-0 win.



He's the first player to have the only RBI in a 1-0 win in a team debut since... himself in his MLB debut with the A's in 2018. pic.twitter.com/AXCVLNfK4d — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) August 9, 2023

Absurd.

Baseball is not just a "white sport."



For 50 years, Oakland and all its diverse residents have supported the A’s. Suggesting that a city with a larger white population should get the A’s because it more closely resembles @MLB is problematic. https://t.co/tu06up21pb — Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) August 8, 2023

Who?! Who?!