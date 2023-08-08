Athletics vs Rangers Game Thread

After a tough loss at the hands of the first place Rangers last night at the Oakland Coliseum, the American League West rivals will go at it again tonight. The two teams seem to be heading in opposite directions as the Rangers lead the AL West with a record of 67 – 46 and will showcase one of their trade deadline acquisitions tonight in future hall of famer Max Scherzer. The A’s, sellers at the deadline, are 32-81 and still hold the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Mark Kotsay will be sending lefty JP Sears to the mound for his Oakland Athletics. Sears is 2-7 with a 4.08 ERA in twenty-two regular season starts. Righty Max Scherzer is 10-4 with a 4.04 ERA in twenty regular season starts in 2023. All but one of those starts this year had been with the New York Mets.

Scherzer will face an A’s lineup that jumped out to a nice lead last night but then was silenced after the third inning for the rest of the game:

Sears will face a very potent Texas Rangers lineup that will look like this:

Tonight’s first pitch will be at 6:40 PM PDT.