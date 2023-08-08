Athletics recall Adrian Martinez, option Dany Jimenez to Las Vegas

The Oakland Athletics announced another roster move prior to Tuesday’s game against the Texas Rangers. The A’s recalled right-hander Adrian Martinez and optioned reliever Dany Jimenez to Las Vegas.

The Oakland A’s have recalled right-handed pitcher Adrián Martínez from Triple-A Las Vegas and optioned right-handed pitcher Dany Jiménez to Las Vegas. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) August 8, 2023

Martinez was part of Oakland’s Opening Day roster and made 11 relief appearances while posting a 5.70 ERA and a 4.37 FIP in 23 2/3 innings. He missed about three weeks with an elbow strain and was optioned to Las Vegas on May 27 with the plan being to stretch him out as a starter. Martinez made 13 appearances and 12 starts at Triple A, but has struggled mightily with an 8.45 ERA and a 7.77 FIP in 38 1/3 innings.

Jimenez was reinstated from the injured list Saturday and made just one appearance, allowing two runs in an inning of relief in Monday’s loss to the Rangers. Jimenez has made eight appearances for Oakland and has allowed five hits, seven walks and six runs in 7 2/3 innings. He allowed seven hits, six walks and 10 runs in just 4 1/3 innings during his five-game rehab appearance for the Aviators before he was activated.