Athletics claim Spenser Watkins off waivers from Astros

The Oakland Athletics announced Tuesday that they claimed right-hander Spenser Watkins off of waivers from the Houston Astros and have optioned him to Triple A Las Vegas.

The A’s have claimed RHP Spenser Watkins from the Houston Astros and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas. — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) August 8, 2023

Watkins will turn 31 later this month and has spent all of the 2023 season with the Astros’ Triple A team where he has appeared in six games while posting a 9.74 ERA in just 20 1/3 innings. Watkins made his major league debut with the Baltimore Orioles in 2021 and has appeared in 39 games at the major league level where he has a 5.85 ERA and a 4.97 FIP in 160 career innings.

Oakland had an open spot on its 40-man roster so no corresponding move will be needed.