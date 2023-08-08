JP Sears, A’s look to get back in the win column against Rangers

JP Sears will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics Tuesday night as they look to get back in the win column when they continue a three-game series against the Texas Rangers. The A’s jumped out to a 3-0 lead in Monday’s series opener, but were unable to hold it in a 5-3 loss. Texas will send deadline acquisition Max Scherzer to the mound in Tuesday’s game.

Sears has largely been Oakland’s most consistent rotation option and he will look to continue that Tuesday night. He allowed six hits and uncharacteristic three walks, but just two runs over five innings in his last start against the Dodgers. That start was just the fourth time that Sears had walked more than two hitters in any start. He faced the Rangers back in May and allowed three runs (two earned) over 5 1/3 innings.

The Rangers acquired Scherzer from the Mets at the deadline as they try to hold off the Astros in the AL West. Scherzer didn’t disappoint in his debut striking out nine while allowing three runs over six innings against the White Sox.

Oakland managed just six hits in Monday’s loss and were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position. Zack Gelof drove in two of the A’s three runs with a double in the third inning.

Game Info

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, August 8, 6:40 p.m. PDT

Location: Oakland Coliseum, Oakland, CA

TV: NBCSCA

Streaming: MLB.tv

Radio: A’s Cast, Bloomberg 960 AM / 103.7 HD2, KIQI 1010