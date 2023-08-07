Athletics vs Rangers Game Thread

The Oakland Athletics take on the high-flying Texas Rangers today in the first game of a three-game series at the Oakland Coliseum. Both teams swept their opponents at home this weekend leading up to tonight’s game. The A’s took two straight from their across the bay rivals the Giants while the Rangers dominated the visiting Miami Marlins for a three-game sweep in Arlington.

The A’s will send lefty Ken Waldichuk (2-7, 6.52 ERA) to the mound to face the Rangers righty Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.14 ERA). Both pitchers have split time between the starting rotation and the bullpen this year. This will be Waldichuk’s fifteenth start of the 2023 season, and Dunning’s seventeenth of this campaign.

Dunning will face this lineup for Mark Kotsay’s A’s:

Waldichuk will have his work cut out for him facing one of the most potent offensive teams in the American League this season:

Tonight’s first pitch is 6:40 PM PDT.