Guardians claim Ramon Laureano off waivers

The Oakland Athletics announced Monday that outfielder Ramon Laureano has been claimed off of waivers by the Cleveland Guardians. Laureano was designated for assignment by Oakland on Saturday.

Laureano had battled injury throughout the 2023 campaign and had appeared in 64 games while hitting .213/.280/.364 with six home runs and an 82 wRC+. His best season came in 2019 when he slugged 24 home runs and was worth 3.9 fWAR. He was given an 80-game suspension in August of 2021 after testing positive for PEDs.

His offensive numbers took a big dip after the suspension and he has hit just .212/.285/.371 with 19 home runs and a 91 wRC+ in 158 games since the start of the 2021 season.