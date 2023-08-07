Elephant Rumblings: 2023 Athletics Hall of Fame Class honored as A’s sweep Giants

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The weekend’s Bay Bridge Series may have been my most enjoyable moment as an A’s fan this season. The A’s organization honored five big contributors to the franchise’s history, while the young A’s team took both of the series’ exciting games to secure the sweep and recapture the Tom Pellack Memorial Bridge Trophy.

The Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was inducted in a ceremony before Sunday’s game. Former Oakland stars Gene Tenace, Carney Lansford, and Jason Giambi were all on hand to receive their honors. Two new members were also honored posthumously: longtime Coliseum PA announcer Roy Steele, and Philadelphia A’s eight-time All-Star left fielder Bob Johnson.

A special day for the Green and Gold



Congratulations to the 2023 #Athletics Hall of Fame Class! pic.twitter.com/RCuWBAJakP — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 7, 2023

The A’s “Voice of God” for nearly 40 years, Roy Steele was represented at the ceremony by his daughter Karen Mejia. Steele passed away in 2020.

Proud to have Karen Mejia here today on behalf of her father, Roy Steele, as he is inducted into the #Athletics HOF! pic.twitter.com/Rg92Qlkcpj — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 6, 2023

1972 World Series MVP Gene Tenace is the eldest of the three living inductees that were in attendance.

Giambi and Lansford each took turns in the broadcast booth during the game and spoke at length with Dallas Braden and Johnny Doskow.

Giambi spoke at length with the broadcast team about the importance of mentorship and inclusivity in the clubhouse as starting pitcher Luis Medina continued to struggle on the mound and the Giants took a temporary lead in the third inning.

Lansford talked on air during the fourth inning about his experiences with the great A’s team of the late eighties and early nineties, including his close friendship with Terry Steinbach, which continues today. Lansford expressed his hopes that Steinbach will be a 2024 inductee.

"He was the example of how we should play the game."



Stew welcomes Carney Lansford into the A's Hall of Fame pic.twitter.com/hfpdCRkcfK — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) August 6, 2023

With this year’s proceedings at a conclusion, the A’s have opened up fan voting for next year’s A’s HOF class.

Who do you want to see in the 2024 #Athletics Hall of Fame?



Voting is now open until September 6 ️ https://t.co/nAW7ubKycg pic.twitter.com/C8FH7NGsYG — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 7, 2023

Voters are allowed to choose just three nominees that include way too many worthy candidates to easily choose from, such as Tim Hudson, Mark Mulder, Barry Zito, Miguel Tejada, and yes, Terry Steinbach.

Who gets your vote?

