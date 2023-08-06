Athletics vs. Giants game thread

The Oakland Athletics look to finish off the San Francisco Giants and complete the short two game series sweep in Oakland Sunday afternoon. Luis Medina will get the start for Oakland While Alex Cobb starts for San Francisco.

Esteury Ruiz returned from the injured list Tuesday and is back in the leadoff spot Sunday. Seth Brown gets the start at first base while Brent Rooker returns to the lineup and will be in right field. Tyler Soderstrom will serve as the DH and will bat seventh.

Bay Bridge series finale pic.twitter.com/zkWiglffXn — Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 6, 2023

San Francisco Giants pitcher Alex Cobb will get the start and battery mate Patrick Bailey will be behind the dish and bat seventh. Wilmer Flores is the DH and batting third, while Joc Pederson will bat cleanup and start in left field.

Follow the Game

Watch

Athletics - NBCSCA

Listen

Athletics - A’s Cast, KIQI 1010, Bloomberg 960 AM/103.7 HD2