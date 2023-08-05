Athletics vs. Giants game thread

It’s almost game time everyone. The A’s are about to start their quick 2-game weekend series against the rival Giants. With SF in the playoff hunt, the A’s will try to make their lives harder with a win tonight.
Righty Paul Blackburn, who was not traded at the deadline, gets the ball tonight for the club. Here is the Oakland lineup that will be backing him up:
How we're lining up today pic.twitter.com/5RlFNClCSJ— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 5, 2023
And here is the Giants’ lineup for game 1:
Giants’ lineup at Oakland:— Maria I. Guardado (@mi_guardado) August 5, 2023
LaMonte Wade Jr. - 1B
Thairo Estrada - 2B
Wilmer Flores - DH
Joc Pederson - LF
J.D. Davis - 3B
Michael Conforto - RF
Patrick Bailey - C
Brandon Crawford - SS
Luis Matos - CF
Ross Stripling - RHP
