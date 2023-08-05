Elephant Rumblings: Bay Bridge Series on tap

A’s Coverage
- Soderstrom gives A’s a glimpse of future with first MLB homer
- Oakland Athletics 2023 mid-season community prospect list No. 1
MLB News
- How the Trade Deadline could impact Hot Stove season
- MLB trade deadline superlatives: Worst trade, most improved teams, GMs who delivered (or didn’t)
- What we learned from the MLB trade deadline: Execs weigh in, look ahead to postseason
- Royals claim Joe Barlow
- Phillies return Noah Song to Red Sox
- Padres shut down Joe Musgrove with shoulder inflammation
- Byron Buxton heads to 10-day IL with hamstring injury
- Guardians place Josh Naylor on 10-day IL with oblique strain
- Red Sox designate Christian Arroyo for assignment
- Mariners release Kolten Wong
- Tigers release Johan Camargo
- Cole Hamels announces retirement
Best of Twitter
What you need to know about… Sell The Team Saturday… Tomorrow!!#SellTheTeam #FisherOut #Athletics #SellTheTeamSaturday pic.twitter.com/kuG7epzJH6— Gabriel Hernandez (@gamer_athletics) August 4, 2023
Bob Johnson ➡️ #Athletics HOFer— Oakland A's (@Athletics) August 4, 2023
"It's such a honor."— A's Cast (@athleticscast24) August 4, 2023
Carney Lansford, 1989 World Series Champion & 2023 @Athletics Hall of Fame inductee, joined A's Cast Live to talk about what the honor means to him.
: https://t.co/PAKZn5hGTn
: https://t.co/ZEtQRqVsSh pic.twitter.com/PH04Gj5wcb
